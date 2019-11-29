Mr. George Franklin “Frank” Hartley, II, 75 of Antioch, passed away just seven days after his loving wife, Mrs. Sandra Place Hartley, on November 26, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mrs. Hartley went home to be with the Lord Tuesday November 19, 2019. As it was in life, never being apart for very long, so it will be in death as the family comes together to celebrate both of their lives. A joint funeral service will be held Saturday November 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Rev. David Hesson will officiate and interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. Visitation with the family of Frank and Sandra will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Hartley was born September 11, 1946 to the late Herbert Bryson Place, Sr. and Hilda Marvelene Dawson Place. Sandra was a graduate of Lebanon High School and later went on to graduate from the Helena Dies Beauty School and began a career in cosmetology. She was a loving mother and homemaker. Sandra was raised in the Lebanon First United Methodist Church but later in life moved her membership to unite with West End United Methodist Church in Nashville. Mrs. Hartley married the love of her life, George Franklin (Frank) Hartley II, on September 1, 1973. Throughout her recent illness, Frank has been a faithful husband and loving caregiver, making certain she wanted for nothing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Bryson Place, Jr. as well as many aunts and uncles.
Mr. Hartley was born in Davidson County November 9, 1944 to the late George Franklin Hartley, I. and Martha Elizabeth Easley Hartley. He was a 1964 graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy and proud of his CHMA heritage. Frank was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of West End United Methodist Church in Nashville. Mr. Hartley also was a member of the Claiborne Lodge #293 F&AM as a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and the Al Menah Temple as a Shriner. Military honors and masonic funeral rites will be held at the cemetery. Frank was Past President of the CHMA Alumni Association. He worked at Capital Chevrolet in Nashville for 21 years before beginning a career as Fleet Sales Manager with Wilson County Motors in Lebanon where he retired having worked 25 years. Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Maurine Hamblin.
Together they leave behind two daughters, Jennifer Anne Hartley, and Julie Kay Hartley (McConnell); two grandchildren, Savannah Paige and Harrison Russell McConnell, and a host of cousins and extended family and friends.
Active pallbearers are: Jason and Wayne Ligon, Jeffrey and Chris Reed, John and Cody Gann, Trey Mathews, Eric Palmer, Rob Hosier, Ken Hall, Larry McCown, Allen Davis, and Garnett Forkum. Honorary pallbearers are: Doug Woodlee, Hoover Sutherland, CHMA Alumni Board of Directors, and the employees of Wilson County Motor Company.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Castle Heights Military Alumni Association or Caris Hospice @ www.carishealthcare.com
