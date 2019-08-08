Mr. Gerald Milton Hayes, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away August 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Greeneville, SC, he was the son of the late James Henry Hayes and Lillie Buford Stancill Hayes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Mt Olivet Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a member of the Hapeville Masonic Lodge # 590 F & AM and was a Shriner. He retired from Ryder Truck Lines with 37-years of service. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Ronald Clay Benson; grandson, Kevin Mark Benson; six brothers; three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62-years, Betty Ann Hall Hayes; two children: Daniel A. Gurgiolo, Teresa Benson; two grandchildren: Scott (Julie) Benson, Christy (Brian) May; and two great-grandchildren: Elliott Benson, Stella Marie May.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Duckett officiating. Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. The Men’s Sunday School Class and Deacons of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church will serve as Active and Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com