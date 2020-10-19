Funeral services for Mr. Gus Brotherton, age 86 of Lebanon, will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 1PM from the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Bro. Tom Suiter, Carl Jones, and Bro. Jeff Pratt will officiate. Visitation with the family will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Thursday from 11AM until Services at 1PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1PM at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Carl Jones Sunday School Class and Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Friends, will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Mr. Brotherton was born July 30, 1934 in Scopus, MO to the late John Brotherton and Nola Reagan Brotherton. He passed away on Sunday October 18, 2020 at his home. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church of Lebanon, TN and was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. Mr. Brotherton owned and operated Pest Free Pest Control in Missouri for many years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Magdalene Sue Smith Brotherton; brothers, J.B., Kelly, Oscar Lee, and Johnny Loy Brotherton; sisters, Gertrude Pulliam and Veda Skinner.
He is survived by his sons; Gussie Dean Brotherton II (Tammy) and Trent Brotherton (Terrie); grandchildren, Gussie D. “Trae” Brotherton III, Kirk Brotherton, Trent Alan Brotherton II, Katherine E. Isaacson (Michael), and Matthew Scott Brotherton; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Allen Isaacson and Annaliese Belle Isaacson.
