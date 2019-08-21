Mr. Harry M. Keffer, age 80 of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Community Care of Rutherford County.
Graveside services for Mr. Keffer will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday noon to 1:45 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Born April 25, 1939, in West Palm Beach, Florida, he is the son of the late Harry Ambrose Keffer and Verma Cashel Keffer. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a computer engineer at Digital Equipment Corporation which later became Hewlett Packard. He was a member of College Hills Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, the mother of his daughters, Jane Wheeler Keffer.
He is survived by his wife of years, Annette Manning-Keffer; two daughters: Julia Keffer (Eddie) Layne and Deborah (Laura) Keffer; grandchildren: Jennifer (Ned) Dannenberg, Amanda (Bart) England, and Gavin Keffer; aunt, Anita Reed; and mother in law, Mildred Manning.
Pallbearers will be Bart England, Ned Dannenberg, Gavin Keffer, Mike Manning, Michael Baines, Stephen Manning, and Bryant Baines.
Memorials may be made to New Leash on Life or to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
