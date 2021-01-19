Mr. Hollis W. Likens, age 87 of Lebanon passed away January 18, 2021.
Funeral services for Mr. Likens will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blackburn officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3–7 P.M. and Thursday after 11 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born January 14, 1934, in Macon County, he is the son of the late Raymond Byrd Likens and Anna Mae Willis Likens. He had worked at Dupont and retired from John Deal Company. He was a member of Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clorene Rich Likens on March 28, 2013; son, Doyle Likens; brother, J. C. Likens; and two grandsons, Daniel Wayne & Coty Likens.
He is survived by three children: Theresa (Otis) Agee, David Wayne Likens, and Randy Charles (Becky) Likens; daughter in law, Teresa Sellars; brother, Bobby Likens; two sisters, Reba Graves and Gladys Hauskins; 12 grandchildren: Keith & Katie Agee, Kristi Toth, Misty Hale, Tiffany Key, Crystal & Angel Likens & Miranda Woodard, Dylan & Hailey Likens, Tabitha & Paige Sellars; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Honorary pallbearers: Randall Hauskins & Kolbe Sanders
Active pallbearers: Albert & Mark Neely, Mark & Steven Sandlin, Chad Gross, and Dylan Likens.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Homeof Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com