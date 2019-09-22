Mr. Howard T. Kello, age 64 of Lebanon, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mr. Kello will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Cory Waddell and Bro. F. H. Gates officiating. Interment is in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Monday 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 10 a.m. until service at Ligon & Bobo.
Born November 22, 1954, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he is the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Kello and Essie Estilene Gilpatrick Kello. He was a system administrator for the State of Tennessee, and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. He loved his family, church, and trains.
He is survived by his wife of over forty years, Pamela McBride Kello; two children: Rebecca Ruth Kello and Brian Thomas (Joy) Kello; two grandchildren: Caleb and Jacob Kello; and four brothers: Greg (Carol) Kello, Leland (Darla) Kello, Randy (Emily) Kello, and Mark (Marsha) Kello.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, or to your favorite charity.
