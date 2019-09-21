Mr. J. T. Harvey, age 85 of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Pavilion.
Funeral services for Mr. Harvey will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at West Hills Baptist Church, 1240 Leeville Pike, with Bro. Will McReynolds, Bro. Carl Price, and Bro. Jonas Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at West Hills Baptist Church on Saturday 9 a.m. until service.
Born February 28, 1934, in Watertown, he is the son of the late Isaac Monroe and Minnie Lea Harvey. After graduation from high school, he attended Cumberland University. He went on to work at Robertshaw LUX Time and retired after thirty five years. He also was a real estate agent and auctioneer, starting out working for Billy Hobbs. He went on to graduate from University of Indiana Auctioneers Institute. In 1981, he opened his own agency, J. T. Harvey Realty & Auction. For many years, he was a member of First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school. Currently, he was a member of West Hills Baptist Church. He also had been an active member of The Gideons International for over forty years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Carl Belle Tribble, Sarah Ballard, Mildred Patterson, and Lois Bracey; and three brothers, George, Frank, and Melvin Harvey.
He is survived by his wife of forty two years, Beatrice Addington Harvey; son and daughter in law, Kevin and Debbie Harvey; three grandsons, Ian (Danielle) Harvey, Bryant (Vanessa) Harvey, and Adam (Megan) Harvey; and eight great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Gideons International – Lebanon Camp and Explore the Bible Class of West Hills Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers are: Ian Harvey, Bryant Harvey, Ken Stephens, Randall Keith, William Harris, and Bill Walters.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Lebanon Camp, P. O. Box 591, Lebanon, TN 37088 or West Hills Baptist Church, 1240 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com