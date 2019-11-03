Mr. James A. Gibson, 65, of Lebanon passed away November 3, 2019, at his home. A native of Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late James Thomas Gibson and Frances Bryant Gibson. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Master’s in Public Health. He was a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church. He retired as assistant Director for the State of Tennessee Department of Health Laboratory Services.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Denise Agee Gibson; three children: Joel (Tamara) Gibson, Nathan Gibson (Stephanie Paredes), and Rachel Gibson; grandson, Knox Gibson; brother, Bruce (Alice) Gibson; two sisters: Lynn Gibson and Kathy (Dean) Acuff; mother-in-law, Marie Agee. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rev. Robert D. Agee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Freeman and Chaplain Erik Cremeans officiating. Interment is in Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN. Honorary pallbearers are: Co-workers Tennessee Dept. of Health Laboratory Services. Active pallbearers are: David and Austin Agee, Lance Browning, Jackson Gibson, Jonathan Dobbins, and Dr. Richard Steece. Visitation is Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.