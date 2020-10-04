Mr. James Earl Ashley, age 93 of Lebanon passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service for Mr. Ashley will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Pastor William Jones officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the graveside service.
Born June 20, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, he is the son of the late James Austin Ashley and Marie Margaret McNamara Ashley. He was a United State Navy Veteran serving during World War II. He retired as Superintendent of Sales from Northern Illinois Gas Company. He was a member of Westland United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Dorothy Tomlinson Ashley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carol (Jim) Gundy and Janis (David) Feit; three grandchildren: Andrea (Josh) McCauley, Hayley (Chris) Cunningham, and Lindsay (Drew) Landolt; and five great grandchildren: Lily & Emma Landolt, Asher, Madeleine & Beckett Cunningham.
