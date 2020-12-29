Mr. Jason Neil Denton, age 48 of Nolensville and formerly of Lebanon, passed away December 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Jason was a devoted husband, step-father, brother and son. He was very dedicated at work, but was also a practical joker. He loved to plan jokes to play on his co-workers and friends. He loved dogs and the outdoors. Jason, Erica and Emma spent lots of time enjoying adventures from beach walking, bike rides, volleyball, hiking, farmer's markets, dog parks and weekend BBQs. Jason traveled all over the world and enjoyed trying new food as well as preparing it. But more than all of that Jason came to know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and we rest in our hearts knowing he is forever in Glory. He was a graduate of MTSU, and was a computer programmer at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, William Owen “Billy” Denton, and a brother, Chris Denton.
He is survived by his wife, Erica Taylor Denton; mother, Susan Bush Denton; step daughter, Emma Pennington; and two sisters, Cathy (Larry) Anderson and Robin (Chris) Webster.
There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date.
