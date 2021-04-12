Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with showers. High 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.