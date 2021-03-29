Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee... Cumberland River At Hunters Point affecting Trousdale, Sumner and Wilson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cumberland River At Hunters Point. * Until this evening. * At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 54.4 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 52.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Monday was 54.7 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 54.0 feet, Flooding continues to impact agricultural and recreation areas in Hendersonville, Old Hickory, Mount Juliet, Laguardo, Lebanon, Gallatin, and Castalian Springs. Homes and roads along and near the river begin to be impacted, including areas near Drakes Creek, Cages Bend, Foxland Harbor, Fairvue Plantation, Station Camp Creek, Bledsoe Creek, Lick Creek, Cairo Bend, Bartons Creek, Hunters Point, Coles Ferry Pike, the Boxwell Scout Reservation, Cedar Creek, and areas near Harbor Island. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.7 feet on 03/06/1989. &&