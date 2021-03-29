Mr. Joe Wright, age 73 of Lebanon passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Wright will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor John Hunn and Bro. Carl Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Hartsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM and Tuesday 12 Noon – 2 PM at Ligon & Bobo.
Born March 10, 1948, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Raymond Graves Wright and Louise Young Wright. He was an industrial engineer and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Don Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Burton Wright; three children: Tommy (Bethany) Wright, Alicia (Derek) Whited, and Brad (Shelly) Garrett; six grandchildren: Kelsey (Tyler) Filson, Chase (Jasmine) Meador, Dusty Meador, Olivia Wright, Josie Garrett, and Caroline Wright; five great grandchildren, Sofia Meador, Easton Filson, Kamri Meador, Cohen Filson, and Navy Meador; and two sisters, Emmie Lou (Nelson) Steed and Ami Fry.
Pallbearers: Donnie Steed, Jimmy Wright, Derek Whited, Chase Meador, Dusty Meador, Tyler Filson, Caleb Massey, and Austin Fry.
