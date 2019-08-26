Mr. John C. Watson, age 87 of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Quality Care.
Funeral services for Mr. Watson will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens and Bro. Gordon Lee officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Watson Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born February 23, 1932, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Sam and Nora Knowles Watson. He was a Baptist and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for many years at Chilton’s and later served as manager of Lebanon Auto Parts and Service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Louise Reed Watson; sisters: Lois Flatt, Lizzie Brown, Mary Frances Watson, and Louise Watson; and brothers: C. W., Ernest, George Allen, and Herbert Watson.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Peggy and Jim Spears; sister, Ruby Harris; and two brothers, Sam Watson and Raymond (Sherry) Watson.
Pallbearers are: Ray Ashe, James Huddleston, Bob Hodge, Fred Johnson, Joe Haynes, and John Odum.
