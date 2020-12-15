Mr. John Gordon Skeen, Jr., age 79 of Lebanon passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Skeen will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Kevin Medlin officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Tuesday 11:00 A.M. until service at the church.
Born July 31, 1941, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Gordon Skeen Sr. and Dorothy Dean Brindley Skeen. He retired from the A.S.C.S. office after thirty five years, and then from the James E. Ward Ag Center. He was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he had served as a deacon, elder, and taught Sunday school for many years. He was very active on the Wilson County Fair Board for forty two years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Josephine Webb Skeen on March 19, 2013.
He is survived by two children: Paul Skeen and Sheila (David) Mobley; three grandsons, Martin (Victoria) Mobley, John Daniel Mobley, and Mason Mobley; brother, Bruce Skeen; and great grandson, Kade Mobley.
Pallbearers: Larry Tomlinson, Kenny Berry, Tommy Skeen, Martin Mobley, John Daniel Mobley, and Mason Mobley.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
