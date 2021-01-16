Mr. Julian Haley Sampson, age 79 of Lebanon passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Sampson will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Miller, Bro. Stan Stevenson, and Bro. Jim Byrd officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday 11:00 A.M. until service.
Born September 8, 1941, in Laguardo, he is the son of the late Albert Simms Sampson and Laura Jane Trice Sampson. He was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School and received an Associate Degree in General Management from UT Nashville. He retired as Manufacturing Manager from TRW with thirty eight years’ service. He was a member of Adams Avenue Church of Christ where he was baptized in 1956. He was a TSSAA football official for forty eight years. He loved to hunt and fish, and was an avid UT fan. He was very active in the community having served on the Equalization Board for six years, Wilson Farmers Co-Op for six years, Prospect Board for eight years, co-chair of Little League Baseball for eight years, served as president of the Wilson County Sportsman Club for two years. He also was on the Laguardo Utility Board where he served as president, Wilson County Fair Board where he was known as “Mr. Grove”, Kiwanis Club, and was a Tennessee Jaycee Senator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Willie Jane Jackson, and a niece Jana D. Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty and a half years, Joyce Hallums Sampson; two children: Clark (Teresa) Sampson and Tammy (Terry) Pritchett; four grandchildren: Rebecca (Kenneth) Simons, Seth Pritchett, Daniel (Maggie) Sampson, and Hailee Pritchett; two great grandchildren: Rhea and Gray Simons; brother, Trice (Lounita) Sampson; and kitty cat, Willow.
Honorary pallbearers: Larry Clemons, Bob Stout, Lanny Cluck, Luke & Teresa Williams, Joe Goolsby, All Cunningham, all co-workers of TRW, Laguardo Water Plant employees, and Wilson County Sportsman Club members.
Active pallbearers: Clayton Gray, Jerry Copeland, Jim Brown, Wynn Keith, Billy Cotton, Wayne Hall, Randy Sampson, and George Thomas.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Centennial Medical Center, Alive Hospice, and caregiver, Linda Flippen.
