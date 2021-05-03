Mr. Kennard W. Reed, age 92 of Lebanon passed away April 28, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Reed was 1:00 P.M. Saturday May 1, 2021 at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment with military honors followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Saturday from 11am until service time at 1pm.
Born September 28, 1928, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Lee Webster Reed and Ethel Eastes Reed. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and served in the United States Airforce during the Korean War. He retired after thirty years with AVCO Industries. He was a member of Saulsbury Baptist Church, and was a part of the Hardee’s Breakfast Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Reed Hall and Mary Reed Bachman; and two brothers, Thomas Reed and Lynn Reed.
He is survived by his wife of over fifty eight years, Dorothy Dawson Reed; two sons, Jeffrey (Mollie) Reed and Christopher (Teresa) Reed; and four grandchildren: Abby, Erin, Catherine, and Caroline Reed.
Honorary pallbearers: Bo Reed, and Ronnie Wrye. 202105Active Pallbearers: Wayne Ligon, John Gann, Jeff Reed, Cody Gann, Jason Ligon, David Earl Bates, and Chris Reed
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.