Mr. Kenneth G. Whittington, 79, of Lebanon passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born Feb. 22, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, he is the son of the late Elmer and Cora Jewett Whittington. He was a retired carpet layer having worked for Pick-N-Pay Carpet for many years. He and his wife later drove cars for Manheim Auto Auction. He was an avid golfer and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Whittington; son, Bill Whittington; three sisters, Martha Moore, Erma Jeffers and Bonnie Skaggs; and two brothers, Glenn Whittington and Carl Whittington.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Edwards Whittington; five children: Kevin Lee (Rita) Whittington, Robert Wayne (Vickie) Whittington, Tameria Jean (Paul) Clark, Jonathan Allen (Jennifer) Whittington, and Jeffery Lowel (Thongsay) Whittington; step-son, Lee (Holly) Wood; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there will be no visitation or service at this time.
