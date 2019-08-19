Mr. Larry S. McPeak, age 68 of Gladeville, passed away August 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was in the heating and air conditioning business for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward McPeak and Adelaide Estelle Courtnay McPeak; brother, Donnie McPeak; step-daughter, Tammy S. Jenkins; and grandson, Brian C. Smith.
He is survived by two children: Stephen McPeak, Cheryl Dedmon Griggs; step-children: Beth Wood, Chad Buchanan; grandchildren: Amanda Trout, Bridgette Smith, Cody Fenton, Dakota Wood; three sisters: Linda (Buford) Kee, Judy (James) Dodd, Karen Baker; three brothers: Mike (Wanda) McPeak, Kenny and Bobby McPeak; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Mike Tenpenny, David Simms, James Babbitt, Forest Bosserman.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Spickard officiating. Interment will be in Caraway Cemetery in Gladeville. Pallbearers are: Mike Tenpenny, David Simms, James Babbitt, Forest Bosserman, James Dodd, Buford Kee. Visitation was Sunday 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday after 10 a.m.
