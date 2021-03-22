Mr. Michael O. Grandstaff, age 67 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services for Mr. Grandstaff will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Avveduti officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 2-7 PM and Wednesday after 11 AM.
Born September 18, 1953, in Akron, Ohio, he is the son of the late Odell and Louise Underwood Grandstaff. He retired from Middle Tennessee Electric, and was a Baptist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Hawkes Grandstaff on September 13, 2011.
He is survived by two daughters: Denise (Joey) Davis and Tanya Givens; grandchildren: Tiffany Ledbetter, Jacob Davis, Nathen Davis, Jayda Givens, and Jenia Givens; brother and sister in law, Franklin and Frances Grandstaff; and nephews: Jonathan Grandstaff and Andrew Grandstaff.
