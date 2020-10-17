Mr. Mike Johnson, age 69 of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Smithville, TN passed away early Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at his home in Lebanon, TN.
Mike was born on March 9, 1951 in Smithville, TN to his parents, the late Virgil & Frances Ferrell Johnson Lockhart. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Gary "Gus" Johnson. Mike was a 59 year member of Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church and served as a deacon for over 38 years. He was a Sunday School Teacher & also served on the church building committee. Mike was a Past Master of the DeKalb Masonic Lodge #358, a member of the Scottish Rite & Al Menah Shriners. Mike furthered served his community for 20 years as a DeKalb County Volunteer Fire Fighter with the Midway Fire Station, Engine 63 and had retired at the rank of Fire Chief. He was a former member of the DeKalb County Rescue Squad & the DeKalb County Board of Education. He was also retired from Kingston Timers.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mike Johnson will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2pm at Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church. Bro. Bill Robertson will officiate with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery with Fireman's Honors provided by the DeKalb County Fire Dept. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, October 16th from 2-7pm at Love-Cantrell Funeral Home with a Masonic Service at 7pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 17th will be at Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church from 11am until the service time at 2pm. Due to Covid-19 precautions, social distance measures will be observed. We are temporarily not accepting food in our kitchen facilities.
Survivors include his Wife, Jeana Curtis Johnson of Lebanon, TN. 2 Sons, Nathan (Danna) Johnson of Lebanon, TN & Ben (Kim) Johnson of Hartsville, TN. 2 Grandsons, Michael Johnson & Alex Johnson both of Lebanon, TN. Brother, Larry Johnson of Louisville, KY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Permboil Foundation of Lebanon, TN or the Shriners Children's Hospital of Lexington, KY in memory of Mike.
Love-Cantrell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.