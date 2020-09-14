Mr. Milton E. Acuff, age 80 of the Kempville Community in Smith County, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mr. Acuff will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Burton officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation Tuesday 11 AM – 1 PM at Ligon & Bobo.
Born February 25, 1940, in Bells, Tennessee, he is the son of the late William Noel Acuff and Laverne Williamson Acuff. He served in the United States Navy and retired from the United States Postal Service. He attended the Christian Community Fellowship in Kempville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Ferrell on September 8, 2018.
He is survived by his wife of fifty three years, Barbara Halliburton Acuff; daughter, Lisa Acuff (Brian) Mintel; grandson, Evan Mintel; and a brother, David Gene Acuff.
