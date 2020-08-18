Mr. Nathaniel Lawrence and Mrs. Frances Dickens Lindsley, 91 and 90, of Lebanon passed away August 13, 2020 and August 16, 2020.
Born in the Greenwood Community of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Francis “Frank” Lindsley
and Virginia DeLozier Lindsley. He attended Lebanon High School and attended Middle
Tennessee State University. He was a faithful member of the First Church of The Nazarene and
was a Gideon for forty-eight years. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as Senior Master Sargent
with twenty-two years of service. He served as Major in the Civil Air Patrol for fifty years. He
was a charter member and treasurer of the Lebanon Flying Club and an avid pilot. An electronics
engineer, after retiring from the Air Force, he operated a Radio Shack store, then worked for
TVA in Hartsville and then retired from IMC Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Joseph Lindsley, Virginia Davis, Daniel Lindsley and
Katherine Lambert; grandsons: Jeremy and Michael Williams; great-grandson, Oscar Souza.
Mrs. Frances Dickens Lindsley age 90 passed away August 16, 2020, three days after her
husband of seventy-three years. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the Late Paul Dickens
and Ruby Hesson Dickens. She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a faithful member
of First Church of The Nazarene. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Robert Givan and was
a homemaker. She was a hospital volunteer at the former McFarland Hospital and was a
member of the Gideons Auxillary for forty-eight years. She was preceded in death in addition to
her husband and parents by grandsons: Jeremy and Michael Williams; great-grandson, Oscar
Souza; two sisters: Elizabeth Whited and Dot Edwards; brother, Johnny Dickens.
Nathaniel and Frances are survived by two children: Teresa Lindsley, Philip (Cheri Waldrip)
Lindsley; five grandchildren: Kristi (Bryan) Barger, Thomas Larry (Tenille) Williams Jr.,
Kendra Williams, Jillian (JAD) Souza, Nathaniel Warren (Anja) Lindsley; nine great-
grandchildren; Frances’ sister, Thelma Ingram; and sister-in-law, Louise Dickens; several nieces
and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Lindsley will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2
p.m. from the First Church of The Nazarene, 812 North Cumberland St., Lebanon, with Bro.
Gary Wilson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in
Nashville. Visitation Saturday 12 Noon- 2 p.m. at the Church. The family requests memorial
contributions be made to Gideon’s International.
LIGON &BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements