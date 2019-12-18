Mr. Paul Anthony Murray, 65, of Lebanon passed away December 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. and Ella Mae Keith Murray; wife, Delores Aldridge Murray; and brother, Timothy Murray.
Survivors include two step-sons: Philip (Casey) Willis and Michael Willis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment is at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 9 to 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.
