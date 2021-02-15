Mr. Perry R. Lening age 79 of Lebanon passed away February 9, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late O.M. “Cotton” Lening and Dorothy Warren Lening. He graduated from Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from Dupont in Old Hickory.
He is survived by two children: Beth Lening, Perry Lening; granddaughter, Sydni Lening; step granddaughters: Toni Johnson and Casey DeLoach; brother, Joe (Geraldine) Lening.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Fairview Cemetery in the Norene Community with Bro. Glenn Denton officiating. Visitation Friday 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
