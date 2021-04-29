Mr. Ray Allen Tomlinson age 81 of the Beasley’s Bend Community in Lebanon passed away April 27, 2021 at his home.
A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Eugene and Willie Mai Edwards Tomlinson. He worked for the Tennessee Woolen Mills for thirty-nine years, and retired from the City of Lebanon after sixteen years of service and he was a life-long farmer. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by sister, Doris (Willie) Oliver; brother-in-law, Larry Blackburn; sister-in-law, Phyllis Tomlinson.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-years, Tommie Rae Dies Tomlinson; two children: Tony (Janet) Tomlinson, Anita (Don) Cornwell; three grandchildren: Travis (Hailey) Campbell, Eli (Ivy) Tomlinson, Ashley (Cody) Thayer; three great-grandchildren: twins, Maleah and Madelyn Campbell and Kai Campbell; sister, Lorie Blackburn; brother, Kenny Tomlinson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro Mike Shelby officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers: Travis Campbell, Eli, Tim and Keith Tomlinson, Cody Thayer, Eddie and Clayton Oliver, Timmy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Powers, Kerry Linville, Larry Brown, Johnny Dies. Special thanks to caregivers Nancy Phillips and Stephanie White. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. and Friday 11a.m. – 1 p.m. Due to family health concerns all visitors please wear a mask.
