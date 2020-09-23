Mr. Ray Donald Fleming age 71 of Lebanon left his earthly home to join his family in heaven to dance the streets of gold September 22, 2020. Ray was born October 19, 1948, in Wilson County. Full of life, love and happiness, he lit up every room he entered with his infectious energy, sweet spirit and enchanting smile. Simply put, he was handsome and hilarious. He loved making those around him laugh, and then laugh some more with his bubbly personality and hysterical quick wit. His huge heart and love for others made him everyone’s best friend. He was a great friend to all. He was the person you could always count on to have your back and never hesitated for a moment to step in for the underdog when needed. He followed his dreams but not always the rules. He was spontaneous, full of life and always colored outside of the lines. Ray loved to travel and play golf with his buddies. However his biggest passion was his family whom he idolized, as they idolized him. His death has touched the lives of so many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Delbert Fleming and Ethel Napier Fleming; brother, Jerry Denton; sister, Linda Berry.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years who he absolutely adored, Patricia Robertson Fleming; daughter, Andrea (Randy) Lamberson; four granddaughters: Autumn, Avery, Hadlee and Preslee; two sisters: Betty Wilkerson, Debbie Caplenor; two brothers-in-law: Thomas Berry, Ray Robertson; three sisters-in-law: Lynn Denton, Betty Jane Sellars, Barbara Pfingsten. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
He proudly loved and served his country in the U.S. Army 1968-1970 in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He retired from TRW with thirty-four years of service. He truly enjoyed the time he served on the Wilson County Fair Board. He attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. He blessed so many with his presence here on earth…until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. John Ferguson, Nathan Kolbe and David Rhodes officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.