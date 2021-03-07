Mr. Ray Robertson age 77 of the Norene Community passed away March 5, 2021.
He was born in Wilson County, son of the late Elmer “Bud” Robertson and Betty Lou Peak Robertson. He was an electrician and was a Baptist. He was preceded in death by wife of forty-two years, Sue Ellis Robertson; son, Stephen “Bubba” Pryor; three sisters: Carol Sue Bowman, Virginia “Ginny” Huddleston, Glenda Ramsay; three brothers: Tommy, Billy, J.C. Robertson.
Survivors include: three children: Angela (Jeff Hallman) Bailey, Debby (Kerry) McCarver, Michael R. Robertson; five grandchildren: Anthony (Liz) Spalding, Larry (Ashley) Bailey, Cody (Ashton) Bailey, Timmy Osiborski, Brittney Pryor; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; four sisters: Patricia Fleming, Betty Sellers, Peggy (Clayton) Gray, Donna (Mike) Givens; two brothers: Buddy (Kathy) Robertson, Mark Robertson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Yates officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Charles Porter, Jacob and Logan Hallman, Jessie Robertson, Randy Lamberson, Mike Stockman. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. and Monday after 11 a.m.
