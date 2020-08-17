obit

Mr. Raymond Littleton Highers III, U.S. Navy Ret. Age 64 passed away July 27,

2020. Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late R.L. Highers Jr. and

Betty Smith Highers Rushing. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School

and Tennessee Tech University. He served in the U.S. Navy for thirty-one years

retiring as Fire Controlman Senior Chief in 2006. He served aboard the USS

Enterprise, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS George Washington. After

retiring from the Navy, he worked as a Dell Computer serviceman and later

worked at FedEx Distribution Center. He attended Life Church in Cookeville.

He is survived by his wife of seventeen years: Susan Philyas Highers; three

children: Raymond L. Highers IV and his children: Dylan, Jackson Cole and

Alexis; Amanda Nicole Highers, William Harrison Highers; step-children:

Jennifer and Morgan Siler, Pamela Stafford Wilmore, Robert Stafford. He was

preceded in death by his brother, William Hunter Highers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon

&amp; Bobo Funeral Home with Ted Kocher officiating. Visitation Friday 3-7 p.m.

and Saturday 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made

to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

LIGON &amp; BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.

www.ligonbobo.com

