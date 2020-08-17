Mr. Raymond Littleton Highers III, U.S. Navy Ret. Age 64 passed away July 27,
2020. Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late R.L. Highers Jr. and
Betty Smith Highers Rushing. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School
and Tennessee Tech University. He served in the U.S. Navy for thirty-one years
retiring as Fire Controlman Senior Chief in 2006. He served aboard the USS
Enterprise, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS George Washington. After
retiring from the Navy, he worked as a Dell Computer serviceman and later
worked at FedEx Distribution Center. He attended Life Church in Cookeville.
He is survived by his wife of seventeen years: Susan Philyas Highers; three
children: Raymond L. Highers IV and his children: Dylan, Jackson Cole and
Alexis; Amanda Nicole Highers, William Harrison Highers; step-children:
Jennifer and Morgan Siler, Pamela Stafford Wilmore, Robert Stafford. He was
preceded in death by his brother, William Hunter Highers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon
& Bobo Funeral Home with Ted Kocher officiating. Visitation Friday 3-7 p.m.
and Saturday 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made
to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.