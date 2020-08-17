Mr. Ricky Wilson, 32, of Woodbury, TN passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020. He was born in
Murfreesboro Tennessee on December 16, 1987.
He is survived by his wife Jessa Wilson of Woodbury, his mother, Theresa Wilson of Yerkes, Kentucky,
two sons, Jason Wilson and Mason Wilson, a sister, Jessica (Michael) White of Yerkes, Kentucky, and a
slew of other relatives and friends.
Ricky was a cut up who like to goof around. He loved getting his family and friends to laugh at his antics.
Things like having his picture made walking his cat, Rocky, without his shirt on, sticking his belly out. He
was good at fixing cars and worked doing landscaping and lawncare in times past too. He liked spending
time with his boys. Most of the time he had one of them with him. They liked to go to the creek and
catch crawdads or go fishing. He planned to teach the oldest one to hunt this year. He liked riding 4-
wheelers and just being outdoors. He was just a regular old country boy.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11-2 pm. Funeral
services will follow in the Smith Funeral Home chapel. Due to his untimely passing and leaving a wife
and two young sons, donations are requested to help with funeral expenses. Share memories and
condolences with the family at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 303
Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337