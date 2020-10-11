Mr. Robert B. Halbert, Sr. age 85 of the Taylorsville Community passed away October 3, 2020. He was born in Wilson County, April 26, 1935, one of eleven children of the late Dr. Thomas Edwin Halbert Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Grissim Halbert. He was a 1953 graduate of Lebanon High School where he played on the State Champion football team. He retired from the City of Lebanon Fire Department and was a life-long farmer. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He served on the board of Wilson County Farm Bureau, a member of the Wilson County Cattleman’s Association and served on the Wilson County Equalization Board. He was preceded in death by siblings: Mary Sue Bland, Hays Halbert, Emile Manning, Ruth Namnoum, Jean Reasonover, Tommy Halbert, Clara Ingram and James Halbert.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Sarah Vance Halbert; three children: Melinda (Mike) Forbes, Robert “Bob” (Amy) Halbert, Patrick (Carrie) Halbert; seven grandchildren: Kyle Forbes, Nick (Christy) Forbes, Hannah (Cody) Smith, Emily, Will, Lucas and Grant Halbert; five great-grandchildren: Troy, Carter, Eli and Brooklyn Forbes, Case Smith; two brothers: Hamlet and John Halbert.
Graveside services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Vance officiating. Pallbearers: Kyle and Nick Forbes, Will, Lucas, Tim and Bo Halbert, Gregg Piercey and Doug Lasater. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Due to family health concerns all visitors are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
