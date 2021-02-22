Mr. Robert Lewis Smith was born July 29, 1931, in the Centerville Community of Wilson County.
Growing up, he was a paper boy delivering the Lebanon Democrat and the Nashville Tennessean. After graduation, he entered the United States Air Force, where he was a licensed aircraft mechanic, and was in charge of the flight line. Serving in Vietnam and Korea, he retired after twenty years. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He then went to work at the Nut Tree in Vacaville, California, where he was the maintenance supervisor for seventeen years. He then went to work at Explosive Technology where he worked two and a half years. Mr. Smith never met a stranger, always willing to help anyone. He was very talented and able to fix anything. He was a plumber, electrician, and wood worker. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bettye Lee Smith Kendrick.
Mr. Smith, age 89 of Lebanon passed away February 15, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of seventy one years, Nellie Hollis Smith; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a crypt side service with military honors at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Bro. Kevin Medlin officiating at a later date.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com