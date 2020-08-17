obit

Mr. Ronald Eugene Smith age 81 of the LaGuardo Community in Lebanon passed

away July 31, 2020. He was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN, September 3, 1938,

to the late Vollie “Bob” Smith and Jessie Witcher Smith. He was a 1956 graduate

of Red Boiling Springs High School and attended UT Extension in Nashville. He

retired from AVCO/Textron with thirty years of service. He was a member of

Maple Hill Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-years, Billie Wilson Smith; daughter, Leigh

Ann (Scott) Nordmark; brother, Roger (Shelby) Smith; sister, Peggy Canter;

several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Maple

Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Rob Long and Bro. Mike Wamble officiating.

Interment – Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers: Kent Hall, Joey

Wilson, Jason Pharris, Patrick Ritter, Brandon Clark, Tim Goolsby, and Mike

Hardin; Honorary Pallbearers: Oliver Abernathy, Suzann Floyd, Kai Grissim,

Billy Head, Robert Sanders, Joe Widick. Visitation Tuesday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at

the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Lights at Maple Hill,

Alive Hospice or the charity of your choice.

LIGON &amp; BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.

