Mr. Stanley Everett age 70 of Hartsville passed away November 16, 2020.
Born in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late Clyde Thomas Everett and Mary Belle Tuggle Everett. He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a life-long farmer. He was a Baptist in belief.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Carolyn Jones Everett; two sons: Glenn (Leigh Anne) Everett, Brad (Jean) Everett; five grandchildren: Matthew, Mason, McKane, Rebecca and Lila Everett; three brothers: Tommy (Kaye) Everett, John (Karen) Everett, David (Sheila) Everett; sister, Cecelia (Dan) Rodenbaugh; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Myron Lasater and Bro. Steve Brown officiating. Interment – Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew, Mason, McKane, Rebecca and Lila Everett, Allen Major and Danny Denton. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 p.m. and Thursday after 9 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Due to health concerns the family requests all visitors wear a facemask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements.