Mr. Stephen Wayne “Bubba” Pryor, 51, of the Norene Community passed away Jan. 31, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was a 1987 graduate of Watertown High School and was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Before becoming ill he was a truck driver for Performance Food Group.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lori Winfree Pryor; daughter, Brittney Leanne Pryor; parents, Sue and Ray Robertson; sister, Angela Bailey (Jeff Hallman); brother, Chris (Christy) Pryor; step-brother, Mike Robertson; step-sister, Debby (Kerry) McCarver; mother and father-in-law, Peggy and Donnie Winfree; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Carver and Bro. Jim Yates officiating. Interment is in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are: Larry and Cody Bailey, Mike and Austin Matney, Anthony Spalding, and Jessie Josey. Visitation is Monday 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com