Funeral services for Mr. Terry Lee Perkins, age 63 of Lebanon, will be held on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 6pm from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Brock Ellis will officiate and a private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at a later date in the Watkins Family Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from noon until service time at 6pm.
Mr. Perkins was born May 15, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ballard and Joyce Perkins. He passed away on Sunday morning December 6, 2020 at his home. Mr. Perkins was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict, and was also stationed in Europe during peace time. He retired from TRW where he worked for 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, T.K. Watkins.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sheila Watkins Perkins; sons, Jared (Stefanie) Perkins and Dustin Perkins; grandchildren, Bryson, Addison, and Calissa Perkins all of Lebanon; brother, Roger (Pam) Perkins of South Point, Ohio; and mother-in-law, Mrs. Effie Watkins of Lebanon; he also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
