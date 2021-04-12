Mr. Thomas Edward Gray, age 87 of Laguardo passed away April 7, 2021, at Mt. Juliet Health Care.
Funeral services for Mr. Gray were 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Mull officiating. Interment Laguardo Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 2-5 PM and Sunday after 12 Noon at Ligon & Bobo.
Born February 22, 1934, in Wilson County, he is the son of Robert Edward Gray and Eleanor Jane Burton Gray. He retired from Dupont where he worked thirty five years, and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Edward Gray; step son, Jeff Heflin; granddaughter, Ginger Suzanne Gray; sister, Ruth Jane (W. H.) James; brother, James Frank (Shirley) Gray; and brother in law, Joe Leath.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Jones Gray; two sons, Donald Wayne (Tamyra) Gray and William Ronald (Donna) Gray; two sisters: Peggy E. Leath and Doris (David) McWilliams; brother, Ralph Donald (Margaret) Gray; grandchildren: Zachary Dylan Gray, Jonathan Taylor Gray, Jeffery Tanner Gray, Jacob Hunter Gray, Jennifer Holly Gray, Jessica Haley Gray, and Gina Gray; 2 great granddaughters: Marley & Nora Gray; two step daughters: Cindy (Jerry) Apple and Celia (Timmy) Gulley; 3 step grandchildren: Crystal Martin, Brandy Smith, and Shane Gulley; 6 step great grandchildren: Aspen, Kennedy & Monroe Martin, Madeline & Owen Smith, and Alissah Gulley.
Pallbearers: Zachary & Taylor Gray, Shane Gulley, Josh Martin, Hunter & Tanner Gray.
