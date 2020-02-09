obit

Mr. Tommy Bybee, 68, of Lebanon passed away Feb. 6, 2020.

Funeral services for Mr. Bybee will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.  Interment is in Conatser Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Monday after 9 a.m.

Born August 14, 1951, in Westmoreland, he is the son of the late Silas and Lillian Williams Bybee.  He was a logger and a farmer. He was a Baptist.

He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Mary Denson; four sons: Leslie (Bernice) Denson, Billy (Teresa Ann) Denson Sr., Ellis (Teresa G.) Denson, and Howard (Kathy) Denson; daughter, Nannette (Robert) Martin; three brothers: James Ray, Billy Wayne and Silas Bybee Jr.; two sisters, Bernice Denson and Sue Loftis; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry McFarland, Sgt. Don Witherspoon, Dr. Roger McKinney, Mike Sircy, and Bobby Barnes.

Active pallbearers are: Bubba Denson, Jason Denson, Robert Martin, Silas Denson, Corey Neal, Daylan Murphy, Chris Biggs and Chris Burns.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Wilson County Sheriffs’ Dept., SCAN, and to Avalon Hospice for all they have done for Tommy.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142   www.ligonbobo.com

 

