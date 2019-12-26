Mr. Wayne Rosson, 77, of Lebanon passed away December 25, 2019, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Funeral services for Mr. Rosson will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Owens officiating. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born June 3, 1942, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Clyde Britton and Johnnie Maynard Rosson. He was a lab tech working at McFarland Hospital and University Medical Center. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Harlin Rosson; three children: Terry Wayne (Louann) Rosson; Lynette (Mark) Turner; and Melissa Lytle; grandchildren: Catherine “Kaydy” (Dan) Wellendorf; Josh (Christie) Turner; Samuel Johnson and Madelyn Lytle; great-grandchild, Daxton Maize Wellendorf; and brother, Larry (Melinda) Rosson.
Honorary pallbearers are: James Bachstein, MD; David Hansen, MD; Robert Carver Bone, MD; Morris Ferguson, MD; James Payton, MD: and Al Kent.
Active pallbearers are: Terry Rosson, Mark Turner, Bill Oldham, John Harlin, Dave Smith, and Jason Harlin.
