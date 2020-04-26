Mr. Willard C. “W.C.” Smith, Jr., 73 of Lebanon passed away April 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 19, 1946 in Wilson County to the late Willard C. Smith Sr. and Katherine Craig Smith Patton. He was a 1964 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He retired from DuPont after forty years of service. He was a member of Rome Baptist Church and enjoyed working on his farm and tending to his cattle.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Betty Branhan Smith; two children, Karen (Jesse) Garcia and Michael (Stephanie) Smith; two step-children, Gwen (Robert) Crawford and Skipper (Wendy) Shockley; four grandchildren: Katie (Blake) Lewis, Libby, Lili and Wyatt Smith; one great-grandchild, Benton Lewis; four step-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Margaret Hardeman and Wiladean (Clyde) Driver; and sister-in-law, Sheral (Morris) Tuttle.
Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 health concern a private graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wayne Malone officiating. Pallbearers are: Joey Demumbreun, Jesse Crawford, Cody and Daniel Shockley, Jesse Garcia and Jeff McPherson. Special thanks to American National Home Health, Asera Care Hospice, William, Deborah and Jarmeisha Crutcher for their love and care throughout his long illness.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com