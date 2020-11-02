Mr. William L. Pruitte, age 68 of Red Boiling Springs and formerly of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral services for Mr. Pruitte will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Watson officiating. Interment Chapman Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 P.M. and Wednesday after 9 A.M. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born January 20, 1952, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Albert Louis and Gladys Faye Johns Pruitte. He was a lifelong farmer and a truck driver. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Jordan.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Brewster; two children: Debbie Pruitte (Jason) Roberts and John Albert (Kina) Pruitte; 14 grandchildren: Heather Newcome, Jay Roberts, Coty & Dillon Newcome, Shane Lee Ramsey, Chelsea Roberts, Emily, Rodney, Lee, Morgan, Jasmine & Sydney Pruitte, Denise Martinez, and Linda Howell; sister, Sue Martin; two brothers: Elisha & Billy Joe Pruitte; and 13 great grandchildren.
