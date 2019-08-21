Mr. William Maurice “Billy” Payton, age 65 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services for Mr. Payton will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Michael Neal officiating. There will be no visitation prior to service.
Born March 25, 1954, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late William Lee and Doris Braden Pennington Payton. He was a member of Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church. He was an artist and loved to clog. He also loved to take care of his nephew, nieces, great nieces and great nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis and William Payton.
He is survived by his sister, Johnie Payton; brother, Michael Payton; nieces, Bryana & Alena; nephew, Malik; great nieces, Natalie & Ali; and great nephew, Roman.
We will miss you…a very sweet and loving soul.
