Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER... CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT AFFECTING SUMNER...TROUSDALE AND WILSON COUNTIES CUMBERLAND RIVER AT OMOHUNDRO WATER PLANT AFFECTING DAVIDSON COUNTY CUMBERLAND RIVER AT NASHVILLE AFFECTING DAVIDSON COUNTY . RECENT RAINFALL AND UPSTREAM RELEASES WILL KEEP THE CUMBERLAND RUNNING ABOVE NORMAL LEVELS, BUT LEVELS ARE FORECAST TO GRADUALLY DECREASE THIS WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CUMBERLAND RIVER AT HUNTERS POINT * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 6 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.7 FEET. * ACTION STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 52.0 FEET. * AT 48.0 FEET...AREAS ALONG THE RIVER BEGIN TO BE INUNDATED FROM BEASLEYS BEND IN WILSON COUNTY DOWNSTREAM TO OLD HICKORY DAM. THIS INCLUDES AGRICULTURAL LAND ADJACENT TO THE RIVER, RECREATION AREAS, BOAT LAUNCH AREAS, AND MARINAS IN HENDERSONVILLE, OLD HICKORY, MOUNT JULIET, LAUGUARDO, LEBANON, GALLATIN, AND CASTALIAN SPRINGS. &&