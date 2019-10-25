Mrs. Anita Lillian Potter Pody, 82, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at her grand daughter’s home in Watertown, TN.
She was born January 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Leo and Lillian Potter.
Anita was preceded in death by her two sons, Brian Pody and Stephen Pody.
She was a wild rambunctious mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed keeping her husband and sons bewildered and shaking their heads wondering what she would get into next. In addition to numerous hobbies, she loved people and spending time one on one with each of her family members listening to their hopes and dreams.
Anita is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Joseph Pody Sr., three sons and two daughters-in-law, James Pody Jr. (Terry) of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Mark Pody (Barbara) of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Michael Pody (Sue) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Kristina Pody Hibdon (Ricky) of Lebanon, Tennessee, James Pody III (Shelby) of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Amy Pody Christensen (Andrew) of Watertown, Tennessee, Scott Pody (Susie) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Megan Pody of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Matthew Podrasky (Amy) of Cape Coral, Florida; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters and one brother, Arlene Potter Redell (Richard) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Leo “Duke” Potter (Lanie) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Sharon Potter Voss (Larry) of Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Masonic Lodge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 113 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN 37087.