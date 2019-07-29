Mrs. Annie Watson Watson, age 97 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lebanon Health & Rehab.
Funeral services for Mrs. will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Leeville Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 11 a.m. till service time at Ligon & Bobo.
Born October 18, 1921, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Homer Watson and Allie Gilbert Watson Morgan. She retired from Texas Boot and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband C. W. Watson; son, Ray Watson; step father, Claude Morgan; sisters, Mary Helen Goodman and Thelma Kirchendoffer; brother, J. D. Watson; and half brothers, James Howard Morgan, Thomas Morgan, and Kenneth Morgan.
She is survived by two granddaughters: Janet (Mike) Presley and Melinda Carol Andrew; great-grandchildren: Corey (Callie) Presley, Lacey Presley, Tabitha (Travis Besau) Watson, Courtney Michelle Hansen, and Daniel Lee (Jennifer) Hansen; several great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Mike Presley, Steven & Chase Young, Austin Brewington, and Leonard Allison.
