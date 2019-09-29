Mrs. Ara Lee Horn Christian, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away September 27, 2019. A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin L. “Bill” Horn and Myrtle Thompson Horn. She retired from Precision Rubber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy H. Christian; three brothers: Bobby, Claude and Jimmy Horn; and four sisters: Ginger Whited, Louise Young, Billie Jean Roach, Lelia Sanders.
Survivors include: companion, Kenneth Rogers; two children: Raymond Neely and Pat (Joe) Newman; sister, Debbie Millay; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Rev. George Wallace officiating. Interment is in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home isin charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com