Mrs. Betty Jean Lester Mofield, age 81 of Lebanon passed away August 7, 2019. A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert Lester and Beulah Weatherly Lester. She was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Fairview Church. She retired from Texas Boot with over thirty years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49-years, Edward R. Mofield; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Mofield; two sisters: Ruth Ligon, Elizabeth Trusty; brother, Ralph Lester.
She is survived by three children: Malinda (Robert) Gammon, Pamela (Jack) Simerly, Larry (Julie) Mofield; five grandchildren: Andrew (Casady) Gammon, Amanda (Kaleb) Dillon, Zachary, Trent and Braden Mofield; great-grandchildren: Nathan and Henry Gammon; sister, Frances Taylor; sister-in-law, Frances Harlan; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Brandt Waggoner and Wallace Alsup officiating. Interment will be in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday after 10 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. www.ligonbobo.com