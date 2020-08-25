Mrs. Betty Rulfs Whitener left this world on Saturday night, August 22nd, 2020.
The native of Nacogdoches, Texas was a 1952 graduate of Stephen F Austin State University. She had career as an elementary school teacher for 33 years.
She was lovingly dedicated to her family and to her church West Haven Baptist Church, which she and Carroll were founding members. She loved nothing more than teaching her Sunday School class. She also loved her Lebanon community of dear friends.
Betty was the epitome of a southern lady, yet she never ceased to surprise her family and friends. At the age of 80, she announced to her husband, Carroll, a lifelong, award winning hunter, that she had decided to start hunting and would be accompanying him on his hunting trips from then on.
True to her word regardless of weather, she would be the first one up at 4:00 a.m. geared, ready and pushing him out the door. In no time she became a local celebrity featured in the newspaper numerous times showing off her turkey (once killing two with one shot) or deer. She was quick to brag on how she got it before Carroll even had a chance to aim his gun.
There will be a private family gravesite service conducted by her beloved pastor, Bro. Jonathan Richerson.
Survivors include her daughter Carroll Lou Whitener (Bob) Campbell; sons Marvin Evans Whitener II and Lewis William (Jennifer) Whitener; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and in addition a great grandbaby girl on the way.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Marvin Carroll Whitener, her dedicated and beloved son Richard Rulfs Whitener and her twin sister Billie Lou Rulfs Pugh.
Active pallbearers will be five of her grandsons; Micah DeLanney, Matthew Whitener, Jon Whitener, Brian Hackett and Phillip Hackett and three of her great grandsons Brannan Hackett, Conner Hackett and Michael DeLanney.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to either The National Brain Tumor Society or West Haven Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Partlow Funeral Chapel, Lebanon, TN. You are invited to view her online memorial and slideshow at Partlow's Memorial Website address of www.partlowchapel.com