Mrs. Betty Tramel Graves, 80, of Watertown passed away Feb. 23, 2020.
Born in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Frank Howard Tramel and Burnett Vanatta Tramel. She worked for many years at Texas Boot Factory and retired from Kinslow Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of Center Chapel Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.D. Graves, and brother, Earl Trammell.
Survivors include her son, Bill Hammock; two grandchildren: Robin Starr (Steve) Carr and Jeremy (Mandy) Copeland; four great-grandchildren: Cameron Carr, Conner Copeland, Madelyn Carr, and Bentley Copeland; sister, Clara (Jerry) Granstaff; brother, Billy (Jill) Trammell; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private burial in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Leash on Life, 507 Jim Draper Blvd. Lebanon, TN 37087.
