Mrs. Betty White Hartman, 91, of Lebanon passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hartman will be noon Monday, November 4, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Derrick Jackson officiating. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation is Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. and Monday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Born September 14, 1928, in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Tim Vernon and Annie Lytle Hale White. She worked at Life & Casualty Insurance until her children were born. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, Charles H. Hartman.
She is survived by three children: Pamela Jean (Steve) Shepherd, Charles H. (Genny) Hartman II, and Kay (Michael) McKee; six grandchildren: Matt (Martha) Shepherd, Andrew (Rachel) Shepherd, Heather (Brent) Ausbrooks, Amber (Derrick) Jackson, Paige (J.D.) Williams, and Brooke (Ean) Taylor; and 12 great-grandchildren: Jake, Caden, Evan and Aspen Ausbrooks, William, Savannah, Lilah and Tobi Jackson, and Emma Kate, Mariah, Will and Cash Shepherd.
