Mrs. Bettye S. Smith age 75 of Watertown passed away April 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Macon County, TN, daughter of the late Spratt and Nettie Hesson Tuck. She was a factory worker for many years and was a homemaker. She was a member of Peach Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Gallatin. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Porter and Lillian West; grandson, Brian Smith; brothers: Jodie, Rondald, Aubrey, Prentice and Edwin Tuck; her twin sister, Nettie Pendley and sister Thelma Tuck.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Barney Arlo Smith Sr.; five children: Johnny (Marie) Smith, Barney (Dana) Smith Jr., Therion Smith, Donna (Bryan) Varvel, Daphne (Bobby) Jones; grandchildren: James (Christine) Smith, Ryan Smith, Amanda (Jason) Troutt, Bridgett (Richard) Flatt, Jeremy (Jennifer) Driver, Chelsea (Justin) Gray, Brooke (Jason) Holland, Blake Borcherding; great-grandchildren: Ean Smith, Dax Smith, Wednesday Smith, Cody Trout, Madison Rolin, Billy Bob Rolin, Rone Flatt, Rayna Flatt, Everly Broadway, Miles Gray, Ainsley Holland; sister, Wanda Wright; brother, Charles (Selma) Tuck.
Graveside services will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, at 12 Noon at the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Garry Drennon officiating. Active Pallbearers: James and Ryan Smith, Jeremy Driver, Justin Gray, Jason Troutt, Christian Gardner. Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Jones, Brian Varvel. Visitation Sunday 1-4 p.m. and Monday 11:00-11:45 a.m.
